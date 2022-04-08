EY-Parthenon Acquires Quantitative Scientific Solutions

Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has acquired Quantitative Scientific Solutions (QS-2) to expand expertise in scientific, engineering and advanced analytics consulting capabilities to help clients invest in emerging technology, EY said in a statement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition was carried out through the company’s EY-Parthenon division, which was formed in 2014 when EY purchased The Parthenon Group. EY-Parthenon focuses on strategy consulting for enterprise CEOs looking to undergo business transformations, according to EY.

QS-2 is a boutique scientific, engineering and advanced analytics consulting firm serving federal and commercial sector clients. QS-2’s consultants are primarily located in the Washington, D.C. area and specialize in autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the application of biotechnology and aviation-related tools and assets across various industries, according to QS-2.

Leadership Insight

Mitch Berlin, EY Americas vice chair — strategy and transactions commented on the news:

“EY-Parthenon has leading-class strategy, operational and financial capabilities. QS-2’s deep experience in scientific and engineering consulting and the ability to translate the disordered universe of “big data” into actionable insights, strengthens EY-Parthenon teams’ abilities to help clients understand the impacts of emerging technologies, make better investment decisions and improve performance.”

Dr. David Guarrera, QS-2 founding partner and director of analytics, said:

“The ever-changing landscape makes it difficult for organizations to keep pace. At QS-2, we work with our clients to solve difficult science and technology challenges of global significance, and now we are able to combine that with the capabilities and global reach of EY-Parthenon, an organization that aligns with our values and vision for the future.”

Khalid Khan, EY-Parthenon advanced analytics leader , Ernst & Young LLP, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome the QS-2 team to EY-Parthenon. Their data-driven, scientific approach gives organizations greater confidence in their ability to integrate new and emerging technologies. This new, combined team will create significant opportunities for EY-Parthenon teams to help clients drive purpose-led innovation and solve tomorrow’s most important problems.”

Dr. Thomas Armel, QS-2 founding partner and director of technology added:

“We founded QS-2 with the belief that complicated problems require innovation that is backed by science and quantitative thinking. By joining EY-Parthenon, our team will provide exceptional scientific and analytics capabilities as well as creative solutions that will enrich the business transformation strategies that EY-Parthenon already provides clients.”

EY’s M&A Activity

EY-Parthenon is a brand under which a number of EY member firms across the globe provide strategy consulting services. EY continues to acquire IT consulting firms that have application, cybersecurity and managed services expertise. This deal comes five months after EY-Parthenon acquired CMA Strategy Consulting, a U.S.-headquartered firm focused on the technology, media and telecom sectors.

