EY, IBM Extend Alliance With IBM TechHub@EY

Ernst & Young (EY) has launched IBM TechHub@EY, a global network of EY consultants that will drive solution development on IBM Cloud, according to a statement released by the company.

IBM TechHub@EY builds on an existing EY-IBM Alliance, and will expand on IBM’s overall turnaround plan focused on hybrid cloud services.

IBM accelerated its business pivot toward hybrid cloud solutions around the time that Arvind Krishna succeeded Ginni Rometty as CEO in April 2020, as ChannelE2E’s Joe Panettieri reported. Instead of competing head-on in the public cloud services market, IBM shifted to a hybrid cloud strategy — acquiring Red Hat just ahead of the CEO transition. Krishna is widely considered the architect of the Red Hat acquisition — which involved a lofty $34 billion price tag.

IBM’s various software components increasingly integrate with IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, and run atop Red Hat OpenShift. The OpenShift software allows IBM’s automation packages to run on any public, private cloud or hybrid cloud.

After buying Red Hat, IBM has made multiple tuck-in acquisitions to address cloud, artificial intelligence and IT consulting opportunities. Here is a list of IBM acquisitions under CEO Arvind Krishna.

IBM TechHub@EY Extends EY-IBM Alliance

The alliance between IBM and EY was designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation by taking advantage of hybrid cloud capabilities through Red Hat OpenShift, as well as IBM Watson and IBM’s 5G and edge technologies. IBM TechHub@EY aims to help customers developing EY solutions supported by IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform, artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting edge technologies, as well as providing technology architecture support, design and build of solutions and technical support including solution architecture reviews, proof-of-concept support and access to sandbox testing/development environments and enablement and certification of EY services practitioners, according to the statement.

Working Together to Support Digital Transformation

Domains within the IBM TechHub@EY are staffed by EY practitioners proficient in IBM technologies, such as IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Watson and IBM AI Applications including Maximo, Sterling and TRIRIGA, according to the statement. As part of the global alliance, IBM Global Business Services and EY Consulting will work together to support clients in business transformation, workforce transformation, cloud strategy and AI applications, the company said.

Dan Higgins, EY global technology consulting leader, says:

“The launch of IBM TechHub@EY is a very significant milestone in the expansion of the EY global alliance with IBM. The outstanding technical support and enablement that the alliance is providing to client-serving teams is of paramount importance in bringing innovative, hybrid cloud and cognitive solutions to life. IBM TechHub@EY is integral in helping EY teams provide differentiated, competitive advantage to clients, and to work with them to build a better, more sustainable working world.”

