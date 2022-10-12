Ernst & Young (EY) Acquires ServiceNow Workflow Automation Partner Red Moki

Ernst & Young Limited has acquired New Zealand-based Red Moki. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 884 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

EY Acquires ServiceNow Partner Red Moki

Ernst & Young, founded in 1989, is headquartered in London, England. The company has 355,764 employees listed on LinkedIn. EY’s areas of expertise include advisory, assurance, tax, transactions, audit, mergers, M&A, financial services, accounting, professional services, law, technology, consulting, data, transformation, strategy, legal, digital transformation, legal, growth and managed services.

Red Moki, founded in 2017, is based in Auckland, New Zealand. The company has 89 employees listed on LinkedIn. Red Moki’s areas of expertise include ServiceNow, SaaS, ITSM, CMDB, customer service management, security operations, human resources, project delivery, BAU support, ITOM, ITIL, application development and CI/CD implementation. Widely recognized as a top-tier specialist in the ServiceNow technology platform, Red Moki’s operations spanned Australia, New Zealand and India, tailoring solutions that help manage intelligent automated workflows.

The acquisition will expand EY’s footprint and its ServiceNow expertise to more industries and specialist workflows.

EY Acquires Red Moki: Executive Perspectives

Rich Macfarlane, technology consulting partner at EY New Zealand, said:

“We are experiencing unprecedented growth in ServiceNow demands from our clients. The Red Moki team will expand our footprint and expertise in the region and deliver valuable client outcomes. We have known the Red Moki team for years and are great admirers of their work, so the decision to ask them to join EY was an obvious one. Their vision and growth plans align perfectly with ours and they will play an important role as we grow this business together.”

Red Moki CEO Greg Woolley added:

“I’m excited by the opportunities that joining EY will create for both the Red Moki team and our clients. By joining forces with EY and accessing their global resources and skills, we will be able to take the service we provide to our clients to the next level and deliver true digital transformation across both the business and technology domains.”

Simon O’Connor, managing partner of EY New Zealand said:

“I am very pleased to welcome Greg and the Red Moki team. EY aims to be the leading transformation partner for clients in New Zealand and overseas, and the added capability brought by the Red Moki team will help us deliver technology-enabled transformations to our clients. The EY-ServiceNow Alliance already unlocks great value for our clients across the breadth of industries, delivering workflow transformation and improving employee experience in areas such as HR service delivery, Customer service delivery, risk management and compliance, and global business services.”

ServiceNow Partner Ecosystem M&A

M&A activity among ServiceNow partners worldwide remains strong.

EY continues to acquire IT consulting firms that have application, cybersecurity, managed services and sustainability expertise.

Here’s a sampling of recent EY acquisitions: