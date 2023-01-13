EY (Ernst & Young) Acquires SAP Solutions Provider eBorn Consulting

EY (Ernst & Young) is making a bid to expand its operations in India with the acquisition of eBorn Consulting.

EY (Ernst & Young) is making a bid to expand its operations in India. The company recently announced the acquisition of SAP solutions provider eBorn Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ernst & Young, founded in 1989, is headquartered in London, England. The company has 355,764 employees listed on LinkedIn. EY’s areas of expertise include advisory, assurance, tax, transactions, audit, mergers, M&A, financial services, accounting, professional services, law, technology, consulting, data, transformation, strategy, legal, digital transformation, legal, growth and managed services.

eBorn Consulting, founded in 2010, is based in Thane, Maharastra, India. The company has 115 employees listed on LinkedIn. eBorn’s areas of expertise include Implementation/Rollouts, CRM, EPM, FSCM, S/4 HANA, Large AMS, Fiori, Merger/Demerger, and Integration.

EY Acquires eBorn: Bolstered Technology Consulting

In addition to the geographic advantage, EY says the deal strengthens its technology consulting practice. Following this acquisition, eBorn’s co-founders and its 130-mamber team will join EY, the company said.

Pankaj Dhandharia, partner and markets leader, EY India, commented:

“The eBorn team, with its track record and market presence, is known for its delivery-focused approach to providing SAP implementation and Managed Services solutions. The acquisition considers our approach to growth, industry, and our own fit to offer domain-focused SAP solutions to clients.”

EY’s Continued Growth

Ernst & Young (EY) has been active in the M&A market, acquiring multiple MSP, MSSP and IT consulting firms worldwide. EY plans to continue its growth initiatives both organically and through continued acquisitions, the company has indicated. Key EY acquisitions have also involved application, cybersecurity and managed services expertise, as well as digital and customer experience expertise.

EY (Ernst & Young) continues to acquire IT consulting firms that have application, cybersecurity, managed services and sustainability expertise.

