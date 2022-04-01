EY (Ernst & Young) Acquires Enterprise Technology Consultancy Client Solvers

Ernst & Young (EY) will acquire Ireland-based enterprise technology firm Client Solvers (Holding) Limited, known as Client Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 317 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

EY Acquires Ireland’s Client Solutions

Client Solutions was founded in 1994 and employs over 240 people. The company is based in Ireland and serves enterprise companies looking to improve their operational efficiency, reduce product defects, increase throughput, capacity and productivity, according to a statement from EY. The acquisition of Client Solutions will further EY’s technology consulting growth strategy and expand EY’s services portfolio, including software development, SAP solutions, service management and intelligent automation, to a larger customer base, the company said.

EY technology consulting teams in Ireland are part of the growing EY Consulting Service Line that provides a range of client services across the areas of business consulting, technology consulting and people advisory services.

Leadership Insight

Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner, EY Ireland, commented:

“The potential acquisition of Client Solutions is hugely exciting for EY and is in line with our ambitious growth strategy. We believe that Client Solutions will be a great fit for EY clients as we enhance our service offering and suite of business solutions. The Client Solutions team has a solid reputation in the market and their skills will complement EY teams’ existing credentials in the technology consulting space.”

Barry McCarthy, EY Ireland head of consulting, said,

“This potential acquisition will be of great value to our clients. We have seen incredible growth across our Consulting business in recent years and we know that this acquisition will help to really drive that growth into the future. We are very excited too about the potential we see in us bringing the full suite of EY business capabilities – from across business consulting and People Advisory Services – to Client Solutions wide range of great clients. Ensuring that our clients continue to have access to cutting edge ideas, technologies and systems to help them realise their business goals while building long-term sustainable value, is what we do best. This acquisition will amplify EY market leading services by leveraging Client Solutions expertise and intellectual property, alongside the full breadth of EY technology capabilities, industry and regulatory knowledge, financial expertise, and global geographic reach.”

Teddy McCarthy, CEO, Client Solutions, said,

“We look forward to the prospect of joining EY where we will continue to foster our culture of continuous improvement and innovation to deliver excellence in enterprise technology solutions. This is an exciting next step in our journey and together I am confident we will go from strength to strength in driving our clients’ success.”

EY’s M&A Activity

EY has made a number of recent acquisitions of consulting firms over the last X months. In February 2022, EY acquired South Korea’s T-Plus Consulting; that deal came three months after EY-Parthenon acquired CMA Strategy Consulting, a U.S.-headquartered firm focused on the technology, media and telecom sectors.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the strategy consulting wing of EY bought Port Jackson Partners in Australia. Before that, the firm acquired the Dutch, German and French practices of OC&C Strategy Consultants.