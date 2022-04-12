Ernst & Young (EY) Acquires Black Dot Consulting

Ernst & Young (EY) has acquired Black Dot Consulting Pty LTd (Blackdot), an Australian customer experience consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EY Acquires Black Dot Consulting

Blackdot is a customer experience consultancy that provides customer strategy, design and implementation services that was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2001. Blackdot has clients in Australia, the UK, Singapore and Canada, according to the company. CEO and Founder Marty Nicholas will join the EY partnership in Sydney, and 64 Blackdot staff will join EY globally. Mark Taylor, managing director, Blackdot EMEA, will join the EY partnership in the UK, EY said.

The acquisition will assist EY teams in serving clients to develop and implement customer-centric growth strategies, including design, user experience, digitization, omnichannel, go-to-market and commercialization, according to EY.

Justin Greig, EY regional consulting managing partner, Oceania, said:

“We are very excited to have the team from Blackdot join EY. The customer transformation capability that they bring complements our world class EY Port Jackson Partners strategy team, bringing deep growth, omni-channel, sales and marketing skills and linking perfectly with our customer research, experience, digital and data analytics capabilities. As a result, EY Australia now offers clients a market leading set of customer and growth services spanning innovation through to successful commercial execution – and further strengthens EY transformation leadership momentum.”

EY’s M&A Activity

EY continues to acquire IT consulting firms that have application, cybersecurity and managed services expertise, as well as digital and customer experience expertise. Earlier this month, EY-Parthenon acquired Quantitative Scientific Solutions (QS-2) to expand its expertise in scientific, engineering and advanced analytics consulting capabilities. EY-Parthenon also acquired CMA Strategy Consulting, a U.S.-headquartered firm focused on the technology, media and telecom sectors in December 2021.

Other recent EY acquisitions include:

