Expleo Expands Digital Transformation Capabilities With UMS Consulting Acquisition

Global engineering, technology and consulting service provider Expleo has acquired management consulting firm UMS Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

Expleo, founded in 1966, is based in Saint Quentin en Yvelines, France. The company has 12,625 employees listed on LinkedIn. Expleo’s areas of expertise include aerospace, automotive, defense, space, transportation, naval, systems, bank and financial services, quality assurance, consulting, healthcare, retail and logistics, media and telecom, insurance, public sector, business agility, management consulting, technology and digital transformation.

UMS Consulting, founded in 1984, is based in Frankfurt, Germany. The company has 82 employees listed on LinkedIn. UMS’ areas of expertise include strategy implementation, six sigma, lean management, change management, innovation, operational excellence, training, coaching, consulting, transformation and digitization.

The acquisition will strengthen Expleo’s digital transformation capabilities in Germany and Europe, while expanding its presence in certain sectors including banking, automotive, transportation, energy & utilities, and pharma & chemicals, according to the company.

UMS will join Expleo as an affiliate, bringing with it more than 60 consulting experts, and will operate under the UMS Consulting name as an autonomous brand, the company said.

Expleo Acquires UMS Consulting: “A Strong Complement”

Damien Lasou, EVP consulting and business services, Expleo, commented:

“Through the acquisition of UMS, we continue to strengthen our consulting offering. The capabilities, customer portfolios, and geographic footprints of our two organizations are a strong complement to one another which we believe will support our growth and provide greater value to our customers worldwide.”

Stephan Lunau, managing director, UMS Consulting, said: