PE-Backed Expereo Acquires Fellow SD-WAN Provider Videns IT Services

Expereo has acquired Videns IT Services, a next-gen SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions provider from The Netherlands.

Expereo, a private equity-backed SD-WAN and cloud acceleration service provider, has acquired Videns IT Services, a next-gen SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions provider from The Netherlands. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 127 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Expereo is backed by private equity firm Vitruvian Partners (deal number 108 of 2021).

The Videns acquisition will bolster Expereo’s SD-WAN network transformation and management capabilities for its multinational enterprise customers, according to the buyer.

Founded in 2012, Videns purports to offer an alternative to enterprises looking to replace their traditional telecommunications services with more flexible WAN services. The company works with more than 45 multinational enterprise customers across 70 countries.

Expereo Acquires Videns IT Services: The Perfect Stepping Stone

Ruud van Straaten, managing director of Videns, commented on the deal:

“Videns expertise is built upon SD-WAN implementations for numerous multinational as well as domestic enterprise customers. Since 2012 we never stopped investing in good partnerships and technology that enabled us to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in Managed SDWAN and SASE services. Expereo’s global leadership position in next-gen internet-centric managed network services is the perfect stepping stone for the Videns team to achieve global scale and presence. Joining Expereo will enable us to further invest and scale the development of class leading SDWAN and SASE solutions with our technology partners, continuing to service our customers with our best-practice expertise throughout their network transformation journey.”

Irwin Fouwels, CEO, Expereo, added:

“Videns has a rich history and early on established a market-leading position in managed SD-WAN and SASE services. The Videns team, capabilities and market recognition fuels our ambition of global leadership in the next-gen SD-WAN and SASE market, guiding our enterprise clients through their network transformation challenges and delivering on superior, agile, cost-effective cloud access and global network solutions. Videns cuts through the hype, walks the talk, based on a wealth of experience and customer use cases; a great fit in every aspect with Expereo.”

Expereo’s Acquisition History

Expereo serves roughly 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies, mainly as a service provider that optimizes Internet performance. Expereo has grown both organically and through acquisitions. The company in 2020 acquired:

Globalinternet, a global supplier of managed Internet access services; and

Comsave, a connectivity intelligence platform that makes it easier to provision global Internet access services across multiple service providers.

Expereo was owned by Apax Partners since 2018, but less than a month before this deal, in February 2021, private equity firm Vitruvian Partners announced it had acquired a majority stake in Expereo. Apax remains a minority shareholder in Expereo.

Vitruvian’s backing appears to indicate that Expereo is looking to make more acquisitions moving forward.