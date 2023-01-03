Cloud Services Provider Expedient Announces Senior Leadership Shakeup

Expedient's leadership changes are aimed at providing long-term management continuity as the company looks to grow and expand its cloud, management infrastructure and data center colocation offerings.

Multi-cloud services provider Expedient has announced a number of senior leadership changes.

The moves are aimed at providing long-term management continuity as Expedient looks to grow and expand its cloud, management infrastructure and data center colocation offerings, the company said.

Most notably, the company’s president and CEO Shawn McGorry has moved to the chairman position while Bryan Smith, who formerly served as Expedient’s CSO, will take the CEO role.

The company also announced that Jonathan Rosenson had been promoted to president, supporting the new CEO while maintaining his responsibilities as chief operating officer. Finally, Dennis Musolino, most recently senior vice president of sales at Expedient, has been promoted to the new role of chief revenue officer and will take full responsibility for all direct and indirect sales activities along with sales support operations, the company said.

Expedient’s New C-Suite: Leadership Insight

Sam Sixt, investment director of AMP Capital, Expedient’s current ownership group, commented on the news:

“We are seeing exciting opportunities and promising momentum in the outsourcing of IT infrastructure from enterprises large and small, and we are confident that these leadership changes will position the company for continued success for our clients and our investors for many years to come.”

Bryan Smith, the new CEO of Expedient, said: