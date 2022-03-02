Exigent Technologies Acquires SimpleFly Tech

IT services firm Exigent Technologies has acquired SimpleFly Tech for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, SimpleFly specializes in wireless networking. Exigent will add the company’s wireless networking expertise to its own IT service portfolio, the company said.

SimpleFly founder and CEO Francisco Martinez will remain as president and the entire SimpleFly Tech team will remain intact, the companies announced.

Exigent Acquires SimpleFly: The Growth Strategy

Daniel J. Haurey, CEO and founder, Exigent, commented:

“For Exigent, this acquisition dovetails with our growth strategy of finding uniquely talented people who have invested into a technology specialty and then bringing together our businesses to deliver exceptional value. We’re looking forward to the significant impact the SimpleFly team can have in our customer environments, particularly in the higher education and manufacturing sectors where dispersed, secure, mixed-use wireless networks are mission-critical.”

Francisco Martinez, CEO and founder, SimpleFly, said:

“Dan saw our vision around developing a true, focused expertise in wireless networks, and I am excited about the chance to share that experience with a wider customer base. We are ready to scale, and I look forward to the opportunity to do so with the support of Dan and the entire Exigent team.”

About Exigent Technologies

Founded in 1997, Exigent Technologies provides full-service information technology consulting that implements and maintains high-performance IT systems for small and medium-sized organizations in a wide range of industries.