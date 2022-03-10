MSP M&A: Exigent Technologies Buys Realtime Technologies

Exigent Technologies continues MSP expansion from New Jersey to western United States. Acquires two managed IT service providers so far in 2002.

IT services firm Exigent Technologies has acquired managed services provider Realtime Technologies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 243 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Exigent, based in New Jersey, gains reach into Los Angeles, California and Denver, Colorado. The seller provides services in the retail, healthcare, legal, government, and media/entertainment sectors.

Realtime owner Rudy Ordaz will become a shareholder in Exigent and join the leadership team as VP, strategic business development. Also, the entire Realtime team will remain intact, according to Exigent.

Exigent Acquires Realtime: Added Expertise

Daniel J. Haurey, president and founder, Exigent, commented:

“Rudy and his team have built an impressive IT services company and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our organization. We expect his experience and expertise to add immediate value to our distinguished leadership team.”

Rudy Ordaz, owner, Realtime, said:

“Our approach to managed IT services aligns perfectly with the approach Exigent has used for decades, and I look forward to working within that organization to provide even more value to our existing customers, and our new customers. I am also excited to join such an experienced and forward-thinking leadership team and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the organization.”

About Exigent Technologies

Founded in 1997, Exigent Technologies provides full-service information technology consulting that implements and maintains high-performance IT systems for small and medium-sized organizations in a wide range of industries.

This is the company’s second push westward this year, having acquired Colorado-based wireless networking company SimpleFly Tech earlier this month.