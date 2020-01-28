MSP Acquired: Executech Buys Pact-One for Dentist IT Services

A major MSP has acquired a vertical market IT service provider focused on the dental practice industry. The deal involves Executech of Salt Lake City, Utah, buying Pact-One of Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is M&A deal Number 78 that ChannelE2E has covered in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Executech is backed by Evergreen Services Group, a private equity-funded organization that has made roughly 18 investments and acquisitions across the MSP market since January 2018.

The latest target, Pact-One, has offices in Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay area. Pact-One CEO Dan Edwards and all staff will remain with the company. The acquired business will operate independently from new parent Executech, while gaining scale from its new ownership model.

Executech Acquires Pact-One: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech, commented:

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support Dan, the greater Pact-One team, and their clients. Pact-One has shown for many years how impactful IT can be for the dental industry, and we look forward to growing together with a people-first approach to IT services.”

Dan Edwards, CEO of Pact-One, added:

“We are thrilled to be part of the Executech family while building on our existing brand with current and future clients. Executech brings an added level of depth to our technical capabilities and we’re excited about the future of our partnership together.”

MSP Acquisitions, Valuations

Executech has extensive M&A experience, including the deal November 2019 deal to acquire California-based IT firm DSA Technologies.

Neither Executech nor parent Evergreen Services Group publicly disclose deal valuations. But you can potentially get some clues by visiting MSP Valuations — a Website that Evergreen launched to help IT service providers determine a ballpark valuation for their businesses.

In addition to backing MSPs, Evergreen now offers a cyber insurance service to MSPs and their end-customers.