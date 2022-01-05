PE-Backed Executech Acquires Dyrand Systems

Private equity-backed managed IT services and cybersecurity provider Executech has acquired Dyrand Systems for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Dyrand is an IT support provider with 20 years of experience. The company’s managing directors Ed Anderson and Nicholas Drayer, as well as the rest of the team at Dyrand, will remain in their current roles, the company said. Dyrand will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity under its current brand as a Canadian incorporation, Executech announced.

The acquisition is the second Canadian company Executech has bought in the last 12 months. In August 2021, the company acquired another Vancouver-based company, Nucleus.

Executech Acquires Dyrand: A People-First Approach

DJ Dorff, CEO, Executech, commented:

“We are excited to welcome the Dyrand team into the Executech family. The team at Dyrand has built a great model of proactive and friendly IT support. Their core values align and complement Executech’s. We look forward to helping Ed and his team flourish in the Canadian market.”

Ed Anderson, managing director, Dyrand Systems, said:

“We are thrilled to join the Executech group and collaborate with their team. Executech’s people-first approach perfectly aligned with how we seek to help our clients. Through this affiliation, we can provide more robust cybersecurity tools and services to our clients.”

About Executech

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Executech is backed by Evergreen Services Group. The company continues to pursue acquisition opportunities with companies that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development, according to the company.

Past deals include:

Executech also purchased the clientele of Max Technology, an IT services provider in Carbon County, Utah, in March 2018.

Executech has been backed by Evergreen Services Group since around January 2018. Evergreen, in turn, was funded by Alpine Investors, a private equity firm. Evergreen has invested in or acquired roughly fifteen MSPs — including Integritek LLC, Wolf Consulting, JENLOR and Interlaced, among others.