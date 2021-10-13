Exadel Acquires SAP ERP Partner, Digital Consultancy Coppei

Software engineering firm Exadel, backed by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners, has acquired Seattle-based technology consultancy Coppei. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Exadel Acquires Coppei: Company Backgrounds

Exadel, founded in 1995, is a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications.

Exadel, backed by 1,500 employees, is based in Concord, California with offices in Europe, North America and Asia. Key areas of expertise include big data and analytics, product engineering, AI and machine learning, cloud and mobile development, QA, DevOps, UI/UX, marketing and content marketing services. Exadel serves customers in media, technology, finance, e-commerce, healthcare, transportation and education.

The seller, Coppei, is a digital business strategy and technology consultancy focused on data and insights, delivery leadership and SAP services, among others. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Mercer Island, Washington. Coppei will continue to operate as an independent brand after the acquisition, according to the statement.

The addition of Coppei’s digital strategy and consulting expertise combined with Exadel’s globally distributed software engineering services will enable the new company to provide full-service technology consulting and solutions, according to the statement.

Exadel Acquires Coppei: “A Digital Transformation Powerhouse”

Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel, commented on the acquisition:

“With the addition of Coppei, Exadel is now positioned as a global technology company that integrates strategy, design, and software engineering to transform enterprises into modern digital businesses. We find that many large organizations need the strategic direction that consulting offers along with the execution of building digital technologies to drive their mission forward. We are excited to offer current and future clients the comprehensive and proven consulting capabilities the Coppei team has to offer along with Exadel’s exceptional engineering services.”

Travis Larsen, CEO of Coppei added:

“We are thrilled to join the Exadel family as the integration of Exadel’s software engineering services and Coppei’s strategic data-driven business solutions provides us the ability to truly engineer business value for our clients. We can now build and deliver digital business strategies, architecture, and advanced analytics solutions with cloud-based software engineering solutions that include enterprise platform development, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and internet of things. This will delight our clients and create new opportunities for our team.”

Elizabeth de Saint-Aignan, Managing Director at Sun Capital, also commented on the news:

“Sun Capital could not be more pleased with the combination of these two world-class professional services firms in our technology vertical. Digital business consulting has already displaced traditional business consulting and businesses will continue to increase their reliance on external consultants at a pace and scale that we have never experienced before. We are confident that the addition of Coppei’s capabilities with Exadel’s service offerings will create a digital transformation solutions powerhouse for clients in the ultra-competitive digital marketplace. We are excited to continue our investments in our technology vertical to accelerate this growth.”

About Private Equity Firm Sun Capital Partners

Sun Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has owned Exadel since March 2021.

The private equity firm, active since 1995, has invested in more than 425 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion. Sun Capital typically invests in the business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial and technology sectors. The firm has offices in Boca Raton, Florida, Los Angeles and New York and an affiliate with offices in London, the United Kingdom.