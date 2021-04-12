PSA Software M&A: Exact Acquires Professional Services Automation Provider Gripp

Business software provider Exact, backed by private equity firm KKR, has acquired PSA (professional services automation) software provider Gripp. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gripp, based in The Netherlands, supports roughly 1,700 customers across the Benelux — a hot region where many U.S.-based MSP and PSA software providers are expanding their initiatives. The Benelux spans Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Exact, meanwhile, develops ERP and accounting software that supports 550,000 entrepreneurs, accountants and SME (small and midsize enterprise) companies. Exact doesn’t specifically pitch to MSP businesses, but the software provider does target professional services organizations.

Exact has M&A experience. The company in September 2020 acquired Unit4’s Benelux business — known as Unit4 Bedrijfssoftware.

Exact Acquires Gripp for PSA Software: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Exact CEO Paul Ramakers said: