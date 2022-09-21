Data Center M&A: Evocative Acquiring Nine INAP Locations

Evocative, a global internet infrastructure provider, has acquired nine data center facilities from INAP. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Evocative Acquires Data Centers From INAP

Evocative, founded in 1999, is based in Emeryville, California. The company has 10 employees listed on LinkedIn. Evocative’s areas of expertise include co-location, managed servers, managed service provider, managed security provider, data center, IP transit provider, Iaas, SaaS and compliant data centers.

INAP, founded in 1996, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has 800 employees listed on LinkedIn. INAP’s areas of expertise include hosting, cloud, co-location, IP connectivity, content delivery network (CDN), hybrid infrastructure and private cloud.

The acquisition represents the majority of INAP’s data centers, including colocation and related network services, the companies said. The acquisition adds to Evocative’s existing data center footprint with new facilities in Boston, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle; two data centers in Los Angeles and two in Silicon Valley. With the facilities acquired from INAP, Evocative’s portfolio increases to 20 operating data center colocation facilities and more than 60 global points of presence. In addition to the data center asset acquisition, a number of INAP’s data center employees will also join the company, increasing growth by 30%, the companies said.

Arman Khalili, founder and CEO of Evocative, commented on the news:

“Foremost, we welcome our new clients and employees to Evocative. We are honored and humbled to be your new partner. We are excited to share the strength of Evocative’s digital infrastructure capabilities with our clients. We know the importance of enterprise digital enablement. We built a company that offers a comprehensive suite of solutions from the physical foundation up the stack to enable the delivery of highly secure, hosted data services.”

Evocative’s Growth Strategy

In 2019, Evocative received a $30 million debt and preferred equity investment from Crestline Investors. In April 2022, Evocative and VPLS entered a $30 million equity partnership to continue growth.