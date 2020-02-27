Fiber Network Provider Everstream Acquires Detroit’s Rocket Fiber

Everstream, a Cleveland-based fiber networks provider, has acquired Detroit’s Rocket Fiber for an undisclosed amount.

This is M&A deal Number 128 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Everstream is backed by AMP Capital, a private equity firm.

The deal includes Rocket Fiber’s infrastructure, service platform and fiber network. The buyout completes Everstream’s coverage in all major Michigan markets and gives the company the largest fiber footprint in greater downtown Detroit, the company said.

Everstream also gains two offices in downtown Detroit and more than 75 employees, the company said.

Rocket Fiber was founded in 2014 to bring reliable fiber internet to Detroit, which at the time was essentially nonexistent. As of early 2020, Rocket Fiber deals primarily in downtown Detroit with some services reaching the suburb of Southfield. The company has also said it wants to expand its services east of Detroit to the Grosse Point area.

Everstream Acquires Rocket Fiber: Executive Perspective

Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey commented:

“This opportunity allows us to continue to provide Detroit-area businesses with the high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services they’ve come to expect from their fiber network provider and expands their direct access across Midwest through the growing Everstream network.”

Marc Hudson, CEO and Co-Founder, Rocket Fiber, added:

“This acquisition marks the final stage of Rocket Fiber’s evolution. What began six years ago as a moonshot idea to leapfrog Detroit’s technology infrastructure has come full circle as we’ve matured into a rapidly growing and profitable business. By joining Everstream, our customers have access to the same incredible client service along with the added benefit of Everstream’s much larger Midwest footprint.”

The deal is part of Everstream’s plan to buildout new fiber infrastructure across the Midwest this year. In 2019, Everstream allocated $250 million for the project, with plans to expand into five new markets, hire 100 new employees, and reach 15,000 route miles of fiber deployed across the Midwest.

Fiber Optic M&A

Demand has increased for more secure data transmissions as concerns for security and data breaches have come to the fore, which is expected to drive growth in the fiber market.

Considerations like these have been fueling speculation within the industry and driving M&A activity within the market over the last few years. Deals of note include: