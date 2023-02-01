Evergreen Services Group Acquires Strategic Information Group

Evergreen Services Group has acquired Strategic Information Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 29 that Channel E2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPS, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Evergreen Acquires Strategic Information Group

Evergreen Services Group is based in San Francisco and has 35 employees listed on LinkedIn. Evergreen Services Group is a private equity backed holding company focused on acquiring B2B services companies across the United States. The acquisition, Strategic Information Group will become part of Evergreen’s ERP partner vertical, Deca Development Group, launched in 2022.

Strategic Information Group is a QAD reseller and integrator in North America and Europe. The company is also an ETQ partner. It offers both these solutions in its 30-year-old Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions and services practice which serves the manufacturing and life sciences sector. Strategic Information Group is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The company has 130 employees listed on LinkedIn. Strategic Information Group specializes in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions and services in the manufacturing and life sciences verticals and adds QAD and ETQ expertise to the Evergreen portfolio.

The acquisition is another example of private equity investing in the managed services market. For Evergreen Services Group, the deal to buy Strategic Information Group provides the opportunity to enter the QAD partner and reseller market. The deal also expands the company’s ERP partner services to new industries.

Evergreen Acquires SIG: Executive Insights

Here’s what Sydney Hockett, VP at Evergreen, had to say about the deal:

“We see an opportunity for Deca to be the leading group of application-focused service providers, and Strategic is a critical addition to that. [Retiring Chairman] Doug [Novak] built an exceptional business with a world class leadership team under Suzy [Reno, president and CEO], and we are honored to partner with them in building the next phase of Deca. Entering the QAD ecosystem with Strategic’s strong capabilities in the manufacturing and life-sciences industries broadens the capabilities within Deca’s network, with an exciting runway for expansion.:

Here’s what Strategic Information Group’s Chairman, Doug Novak, had to say about the deal:

“Strategic’s success has been built by our team and Evergreen’s mission of being a permanent home for businesses and their people resonated strongly. Joining Deca gives Strategic the support, autonomy and opportunity to continue building our legacy and suite of world class solutions and services. We are excited to partner with the Evergreen and Deca team to build the leading group of ERP partners in North America and beyond.”

Suzy Reno, Strategic Information Group’s CEO and president, also offered a perspective:

“We are thrilled to partner with Evergreen and our sister companies in Deca to provide world class enterprise solutions and services. Evergreen’s approach of being a forever home for its companies is a perfect fit for the family first culture of Strategic. With this new foundation in place, I am excited to continue Strategic’s legacy of growth, entering new markets, bringing new solutions into our ecosystem, and providing a broader array of services to our customers.”

Evergreen’s M&A Activity

Evergreen continues to actively invest in IT service providers, ERP partners, financial software, and government services businesses. This deal marks the 63rd service provider acquisition since 2017. The company is looking to serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth. New Century Capital Partners, a sector-focused global investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Strategic Information Group in this deal.