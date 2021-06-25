Evergreen Services Group Acquires Voice and Data Company Telco Experts

Evergreen Services Group has made announced its latest acquisition. The company has acquired voice and data telecommunications provider Telco Experts for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 352 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The deal represents Evergreen’s 27th investment since it was founded in late 2017. Telco will continue to operate independently while Alex Green will join the company as CEO. Green previously worked in management consulting at McKinsey & Company. Telco’s former CEO and co-founder Eric Klein will stay with the company during the transition before ultimately leaving the company, Evergreen said.

Telco Experts is headquartered in New York. The acquisition offered Evergreen the opportunity to both cross-sell between Evergreen’s current MSPs and well as an exciting opportunity to grow Telco Experts’ partner program, according to the company.

Evergreen Acquires Telco Experts: Executive Insight

Jeff Totten, CEO, Evergreen, commented on the deal:

“Eric and Adam have built an incredible business in Telco Experts by focusing on customer service and building a great team. We look forward to supporting Telco Experts’ continued growth and commitment to its customers, channel partners and team. We have enjoyed working with Eric and Adam since our first interaction and we’re excited to expand on what they have built.”

Eric Klein, co-founder, Telco Experts, said:

“The Evergreen acquisition is exciting to me personally, as I have always envisioned Telco Experts as an extension to companies’ existing IT teams. Evergreen’s current MSP portfolio and plan to continue purchasing MSPs allows Telco to do what it does best while giving customers what they want, which is a one stop shop for all their voice, data, and IT needs. In addition, with this strategic acquisition, the employees that helped make Telco Experts what it is today can continue to be an integral part of the future growth strategy.”

Adam Goldberg, Telco Experts’ former president and co-founder, added:

“Telco’s success stems from our absolute dedication to client satisfaction and world-class service. With Evergreen’s investment, we are further affirmed in the quality of our company, our team, and our abilities as one of the top voice and data resellers nationwide. It will be exciting to see how Telco will grow with Evergreen’s support.”

Ramsey Sahyoun, head of M&A, Evergreen, said:

“We are very excited to bring Telco’s capabilities to the channel. As technology proliferates within businesses, IT service providers are finding it challenging to deliver the great service that clients expect while not burning out their people. Telco Experts solves that problem by ensuring the end customers get world-class voice and connectivity solutions, while freeing up the service providers to focus on what they do best.”

About Evergreen

Evergreen, backed by Alpine Investors, is made up of a group of managed IT services providers. The group has made a number of investments in recent years. Earlier deals involved Starport Managed Services, Wolf Consulting, Executech, Jenlor, Interlaced and Integritek among others.

The deals typically allow MSPs to maintain their existing leadership teams and continue running their businesses independently.