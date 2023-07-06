ERP Success Partners Acquires NetSuite ERP Practice From Createch

ERP Success Partners, an ERP consulting firm and Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider partner, acquired the NetSuite ERP practice of Createch.

ERP Success Partners, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) consulting firm and Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider partner has acquired the NetSuite ERP practice of Createch, a Montreal-based provider of software and services that helps businesses improve operations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ERP Success Partners, founded in 2018, is based in Laval, Quebec. The company has 71 employees listed on LinkedIn. ERP’s areas of expertise include Oracle-NetSuite, ERP, CRM, MRP, HCM, Contract Furniture Industry ERP, Contract Furniture, and Business Systems.

Createch, founded in 1993, is based in Montreal, Quebec. The company has 290 employees listed on LinkedIn. Createch’s areas of expertise include Consulting Services, IT Integration, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, IBM Maximo, SAP BI, Oracle (JD Edwards), Operational Performance Improvement, SAP ERP, IBM TRIRIGA, SAP CRM, Microsoft Dynamics AX, Microsoft Azure, and ServiceNow.

The acquisition will allow ERP Success Partners to expand its product offerings and reach new customers in the Montreal market, the company said.

Mark Rhyman, partner and founder, ERP Success Partners, commented:

“Since establishing ERP Success Partners in 2018, we’ve been a NetSuite Solution Provider partner. When we initially met with Createch’s team, they wanted to find a home for their customers with a company that had similar synergies, a similar culture and a great team spirit. We realized that we shared a lot of the same values.”

Helene Kyriakakis, president, Createch, said:

“I’m pleased that our customers will be working with a reliable NetSuite partner that already has a physical presence in Montreal. The fact that ERP Success Partners was owned by Quebec investors was definitely a plus.”

ERP Success Partners’s Organic Growth

ERP Success Partners acquired another practice in 2019 and is always looking for potential acquisition targets that will help the company broaden its customer base and geographical footprint.

“We’ve been growing steadily and meeting all of our objectives,” said Rhyman. “We want that growth to continue, and the timing was right for this deal.”