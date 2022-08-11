ERP Consulting M&A: Arcwide Acquires Fekra Digital Services

Digital transformation consultant and IFS cloud services provider Arcwide has acquired digital transformation and ERP solutions integration specialist Fekra Digital Services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Arcwide Acquires Fekra Digital Services

IFS is an ERP software platform that competes in some ways against SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Arcwide is a joint venture between business technology consultancy BearingPoint and IFS cloud services.

Arcwide, founded in 2022, is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company has 102 employees listed on LinkedIn. Arcwide’s areas of expertise include IFS Cloud, business transformation, ERP, systems integration, manufacturing, service industries, construction and engineering, telecommunications, energy, utilities and resources, aerospace and defense and life sciences.

Fekra Digital Services, founded in 2008, is based in Paris, France. The company has 118 employees listed on LinkedIn. Fekra’s areas of expertise include EKIP, Cassiopae, ERP, Salesforce, Finance, document management, IFS, Axway, Pega, CRM, data, Simax, Sage X3, talent, MuleSoft, BPO, leasing, supply chain and manufacturing.