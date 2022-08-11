ERP Consulting M&A: Arcwide Acquires Fekra Digital Services
Digital transformation consultant and IFS cloud services provider Arcwide has acquired digital transformation and ERP solutions integration specialist Fekra Digital Services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
IFS is an ERP software platform that competes in some ways against SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Arcwide is a joint venture between business technology consultancy BearingPoint and IFS cloud services.
Arcwide, founded in 2022, is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company has 102 employees listed on LinkedIn. Arcwide’s areas of expertise include IFS Cloud, business transformation, ERP, systems integration, manufacturing, service industries, construction and engineering, telecommunications, energy, utilities and resources, aerospace and defense and life sciences.
Fekra Digital Services, founded in 2008, is based in Paris, France. The company has 118 employees listed on LinkedIn. Fekra’s areas of expertise include EKIP, Cassiopae, ERP, Salesforce, Finance, document management, IFS, Axway, Pega, CRM, data, Simax, Sage X3, talent, MuleSoft, BPO, leasing, supply chain and manufacturing.
The goal of the acquisition is to provide clients with more complete end-to-end digital transformation and ERP integration services and support growth in demand for IFS software and solutions, the companies said.
Arcwide Acquires Fekra Digital Services: Executive Perspective
Philippe Chaniot, Arcwide CEO, commented on the news:
“Fekra Digital Services has an ethos of curiosity, open-mindedness and inventiveness which aligns perfectly with the Arcwide mindset. Our aim is to help solve complex business challenges for decision makers accountable for business growth and Fekra Digital Services will be a valuable asset in helping us achieve this.”
Cloud ERP M&A Activity
There’s been a lot of activity lately in the cloud ERP space, especially around MSPs, integrators and partners of the big guns: Oracle, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics. Some recent deals ChannelE2E has tracked in this space include Accordion’s acquisition of ABACI, an Oracle NetSuite partner, Adesso SE’s acquisition of quadox AG‘s SAP business segment and sa.global’s acquisition of Microsoft Dynamics partner DXC Technologies.
