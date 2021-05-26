Ernst & Young (EY) Acquires ServiceNow Partner SuMO IT Solutions

EY Canada, part of Ernst & Young, has acquired ServiceNow partner SuMO IT Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SuMO IT Solutions is the first Canadian-owned company to achieve ServiceNow Elite Partner status, while also being an Authorized Training Partner, the seller says. SuMO’s areas of expertise include IT and customer service management, asset management, HR service delivery and security operations.

EY, meanwhile, is a Global Elite ServiceNow partner.

EY Canada Acquires SuMO IT Solutions: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Linda Williams, EY Canada managing partner, consulting, said:

“Efficient and agile operations are critical to supporting the pace of change in today’s digital economy — yet, so many organizations are challenged by manual processes, legacy systems and insufficient data to make their organizations more productive. Having SuMO join our team allows us to merge our technology, capabilities and business expertise to support our clients on their journey to implementing digital solutions that not only address these evolving challenges, but also optimize results to deliver meaningful outcomes to the business.”

Added Steven Kiss, VP of sales and marketing at SuMO:

“We’ve built a strong enterprise service and operations management company, securing a leadership position with ServiceNow in Canada and now, with EY, we can leverage their expertise and global reach to accelerate transformative growth for our clients. We look forward to joining the EY team to provide the technologies and insights that our combined clients need to create value and help them be more agile, innovative, resilient and better equipped to respond to disruptive change.”

Concluded Biren Agnihotri, EY Canada digital & emerging technologies leader:

“Combining forces with a qualified, best-in-market provider like SuMO, allows us to fast-track organic growth and create the foundational build needed to reach a competitive advantage in an already mature ServiceNow market in Canada. Together, we can readily design, develop and deploy ServiceNow business solutions to help our clients accelerate time-to-value by streamlining processes that will improve productivity, agility and scalability of their businesses in the years to come.”

More ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity among ServiceNow partners has been extremely strong. Among the reasons: ServiceNow’s IT service management (ITSM) software has emerged as a standard for co-managed services in the enterprise. To ride that wave, ServiceNow partners are acquiring one another to achieve scale, expertise and regional reach.

