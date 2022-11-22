Ernst & Young (EY) Acquires Data Analytics Firm Bridge Business Consulting

Ernst & Young (EY) has acquired Bridge Business Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ernst & Young, founded in 1989, is headquartered in London, England. The company has 355,764 employees listed on LinkedIn. EY’s areas of expertise include advisory, assurance, tax, transactions, audit, mergers, M&A, financial services, accounting, professional services, law, technology, consulting, data, transformation, strategy, legal, digital transformation, legal, growth and managed services.

Bridge Business Consulting, founded in 2012, is based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The company has 20 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bridge’s areas of expertise include management consulting, digital transformation, data & analytics, technology consulting, project management, digital marketing, program management, customer strategy, analytics, operating model, IT strategy, enterprise architecture, data governance, information strategy, digital marketing, customer analytics, business transformation, IT architecture, advanced analytics, business intelligence, data visualization, customer interactions, CRM, data strategy, data engineering, data management and AI.

The acquisition will deepen EY’s growing data and analytics practice and expand reach to clients across a range of industries, including asset and wealth management, banking, energy, entertainment and media, healthcare, insurance, retail, telecommunications, travel and transportation and utilities, the companies said.

Bridge managing partners Robert Mazevski and John Desmond will be joining Ernst & Young Australia as partners. In addition, 20 data and analytics professionals will join EY in its data and analytics practice.

EY Acquires Bridge: Executive Perspectives

Cameron Wall, the EY managing partner for the data and analytics practice in the Asia-Pacific region said:

“The acquisition of Bridge further bolsters our ability to support EY clients to transform their businesses through data and analytics, alongside EY’s successful and well-respected Data & Analytics practice. Bridge aren’t strangers to us – we’ve worked together over the years and seeing them in action and the similarity in our approach to clients and the way we work gives us a lot of confidence that we will make a great team. Bridge has a successful track record of helping clients across consumer, retail, financial services, utilities, and telecommunications industries achieve business growth, and will bring a talented team and library of knowledge assets to enhance our technology consulting services.”

John Desmond, Bridge managing partner and co-founder, said:

“We’re excited by the opportunities that joining EY will create for both the Bridge team and our clients. We align strongly to their purpose of ‘Building A Better Working World’ and with their values as an organization.”

Robert Mazevski, Bridge managing partner and co-founder, said:

“This is a great opportunity for us to continue to build our firm into an even stronger proposition for our people and our clients. We will be able to help accelerate our growth and fast-track our strategy as part of EY Business Solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. Our team is excited about the scale and range of opportunities that they will have access to by being a part of EY where the connections across the globe will open up even more interesting and challenging client engagements for us.”

EY’s Continued Growth

Ernst & Young (EY) has been active in the M&A market, acquiring multiple MSP, MSSP and IT consulting firms worldwide. EY plans to continue its growth initiatives both organically and through continued acquisitions, the company has indicated. Key EY acquisitions have also involved application, cybersecurity and managed services expertise, as well as digital and customer experience expertise.