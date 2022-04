M&A List: Ernst & Young (EY) MSP, MSSP and Technology Consulting Acquisitions

EY (Ernst & Young) continues to acquire IT consulting firms that have application, cybersecurity & managed services expertise.

Here’s a regularly updated list of EY acquisitions:

11. April 2022: SAP partner Client Solvers (Holding), known as Client Solutions.

10. February 2022: T-Plus Consulting of South Korea.

9. March 2022: EY Canada, part of Ernst & Young, acquired ServiceNow partner SuMO IT Solutions.

8. August 2021: Ernst & Young, Australia acquired MSSP and cybersecurity consulting firm SecureWorx.

7. November 2020: Zilker Technology, an e-commerce, digital, managed services and cloud consulting company.

6. November 2020: cloud identity management company IDMSense.

5. December 2019: Sila Solutions’ cyber practice.

4. September 2019: managed detection & response (MDR) provider ElevatedPrompt.

3. February 2019: SAP consulting firm Plaut IT.

2. November 2018: Adelphi Digital, a digital consultancy firm with operations in Singapore and Australia.

1. August 2018: Riverview Law, a legal managed services provider.

IT Consulting Mergers and Acquisitions: Buyers and Investors

Ernst & Young (EY) essentially competes on the M&A front vs. accounting rivals Deloitte, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and KPMG. Moreover, M&A competition vs. such companies as Accenture and IBM continues to intensify.

In many cases, the IT consulting firms are seeking managed security, cybersecurity and application expertise. Talent acquisitions involving Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, ServiceNow and SAP-oriented consultancies also remain frequent.