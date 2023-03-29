Ermetic Introduces Above the Cloud Channel Partner Program

Cloud infrastructure security company Ermetic today launched a new channel partner program with customized offerings for resellers and managed security services providers (MSSPs). In addition, Ermetic is launching a certification for the company’s cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP).

The Above the Cloud Channel Partner Program has separate offerings tailored to the needs of solution providers and MSSPs so they can deliver turnkey cloud security solutions for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud environments, Ermetic said in a statement. In addition, the company released its first certification program for its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). The program has more than 90 partners worldwide including Trace3, GuidePoint, Marcum Technology, Optiv, Protiviti, and three of the big four, Ermetic said.

The Ermetic CNAPP uses an identity-first approach to cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection (CWP), infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security and Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM), the company said. It unifies full asset discovery, deep risk analysis, runtime threat detection and compliance reporting, combined with pinpoint visualization and step-by-step guidance.

Scott Hoard, Head of Global Channel Sales for Ermetic, commented on the news:

“Although organizations recognize the need to implement a comprehensive cloud infrastructure security program, they often lack the in-house multi-cloud expertise to manage it themselves. This is creating a significant opportunity for solution providers and MSSPs. The new Ermetic Above the Cloud program is designed to meet the distinct needs of these two types of channel partners. We have also created a certification program that provides the technical skills to set our partners up for success, while improving their efficiency and profitability.”

Above the Cloud Program Details

The Ermetic Above the Cloud Partner Program provides the following partnership levels, criteria, and benefits:

For value-added resellers (VARs) and national resellers, Ermetic offers certified status for new partners who complete the Ermetic training program and authorized status for partners that have an existing relationship with Ermetic.

Benefits

Deal registration with increased margin for identifying opportunities

Proposal-based Marketing Development Funds (MDF) for demand and lead generation

Sales incentives for driving growth and eligibility for rebate plans Requirements

Certification Program that involves four hours of training, provides four hours of CPE credits , as well as a Certified Ermetician certificate and social media badge

Achieve annual program certification goals to maintain status

Participate in periodic Ermetic partner updates and surveys

Abide by Ermetic Rules of Engagement

Ermetic Program for MSSPs

The Ermetic MSSP program is designed to enable partners to offer risk-based vulnerability management, prioritization and remediation services to their customers. Authorized and Premium levels provide escalating benefits for partners as their Ermetic business volume grows.

Benefits

Access to the Ermetic Partner Portal, partner communications, and field sales and marketing support, including Market Development Funds (MDF)

Ermetic licenses are owned by the MSSP and can be allocated at their discretion

Ermetic provides cumulative volume discounts, so partner costs decrease as volumes increase

Partners own the customer support relationship; with no direct communication from Ermetic

For more information on joining the Ermetic Above the Clouds Partner Program visit: https://ermetic.com/partners.