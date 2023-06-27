Equinix Accelerates Virtual Cloud Connections, Partners with Google Cloud

Equinix has worked with Google Cloud as the first cloud partner to support Equinix Fabric virtual connections with bandwidths up to 50 Gbps

Equinix has added 25 and 50 gigabits per second (Gbps) virtual connections to cloud service providers (CSPs) for its Equinix Fabric interconnection solution, according to a prepared statement.

With faster virtual connections to CSPs, Equinix Fabric customers will be able to:

Manage applications running on hybrid database platforms that support high-resolution images or videos and other large data sets;

Accelerate data transfers into, out of and between cloud environments;

Build scalable backbone networks to connect customer deployments together and integrate cloud workloads; and

Deploy flexible content delivery networks that connect streaming services, gaming platforms and other cloud-based services.

Equinix Fabric customers will be able to provision virtual connections to the cloud with bandwidths up to 50 Gbps starting in the third quarter of 2023, the company said.

Google Cloud the First to Support Faster Equinix Connections

Equinix has worked with Google Cloud as the first cloud partner to support Equinix Fabric virtual connections with bandwidths up to 50 Gbps, the business said. It also expects to develop and launch new Equinix Fabric integrations with other major cloud platforms in the future.

Arun Dev, Equinix’s global leader for digital interconnection services, commented on his company’s partnership with Google Cloud and what it means for Equinix Fabric customers:

“Customers need to connect digital infrastructure and services on demand at software speed via secure, software-defined interconnection. I’m excited that Google Cloud is the first partner to help our joint customers unlock their growing hybrid multi-cloud workloads.”

Muninder Samb, VP and GM for product management cloud networking at Google Cloud, discussed how his company and Equinix are working together to help organizations manage distributed applications in hybrid cloud environments:

“As we continue to see a rise of distributed applications in hybrid cloud environments, the need for highly performant, low-latency, secure connectivity between public and private cloud continues to grow. Enabling the provisioning of private connections to Google Cloud from Equinix locations using Equinix Fabric enables customers to securely build, manage and monitor global networks and application workloads simply and efficiently.”

Equinix Extends Its Global Reach

The Equinix Fabric virtual connection enhancements come after Equinix in May 2023 announced plans to open its first data center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in Q1 2024.

This data center will enable global networks, content providers and enterprises to exchange high volumes of internet traffic via the Equinix Internet Exchange peering solution, Equinix said. It also will provide ISPs with access to new digital corridors to exchange data with one another so that they can extend their global reach.

Equinix is a digital infrastructure company that offers data center, digital and interconnection services to global organizations and a partner program and ecosystem. The company recorded $2 billion in revenues in Q1 2023 and projects revenues between $8.175-$8.225 billion for full-year 2023.