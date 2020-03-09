SAP HANA Specialist EPI-USE Acquires AWS Cloud Partner Alfonza

Independent SAP specialist EPI-USE has acquired Afonza, an Atlanta, Georgia-based AWS (Amazon Web Services) partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EPI-USE, owned by groupelephant.com, specializes in such areas as SAP HR/Payroll and S/4 HANA Finance applications. EPI-USE has completed more than 2,500 global HCM (human capital management) and finance implementations.

In contrast, Afonza specializes in AWS cloud migrations, desktop as a service (DaaS), and managed support services. Afonza was founded in 2017 by Carel and Stefan Bekker.

EPI-USE Acquires Afonza: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Bekker saidl:

“The AWS Cloud is a seismic shift in how organizations consume and operate IT infrastructure. Gone are the days of organizations needing to live with slow, capital-intensive IT deployments. EPI-USE’s clients can now easily procure AWS-related services through Afonza, benefiting security, operational efficiency, global expansion and rearrangement, and flexible utility pricing.”

Walter van den Heever, a partner in EPI-USE and parent firm groupelephant.com, added:

“We are delighted that Afonza is now part of our Group, and look forward to leveraging the myriad AWS-related services on offer, for the benefit of our clients. Carel Bekker started his career with EPI-USE, so it’s particularly pleasing to be part of his return to our Group, after a 12-year absence during which he established Afonza.”

