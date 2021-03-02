EPAM Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner PolSource

EPAM Systems continues to buy Salesforce cloud partners in the IT consulting market. The latest deal involves PolSource. Earlier deal involved Ricston.

EPAM Systems has acquired Salesforce cloud consulting partner PolSource. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 147 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2005, PolSource provides multi-cloud end-to-end solutions to a number of different industries including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, automotive, technology, healthcare and life sciences. The company holds more than 1,000 Salesforce certifications, according to EPAM. PolSource has offices across the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.

EPAM’s Growth Trajectory

EPAM is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The addition of PolSource complements EPAM’s technology consulting practice and enhances its capabilities in API and microservices, the buyer says.

This latest deal will add to EPAM’s already expanding Salesforce business. The company made a similar transaction in September 2020 when it acquired Salesforce Partner Ricston Ltd.

EPAM Systems was founded in 1993 by Arkadiy Dobkin and Leo Lozner, initially holding a presence in New Jersey, in the U.S., and Minsk, Belarus.

Since then, the business has appeared on a number of fastest-growing businesses lists after going public in 2012. EPAM’s global teams now serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Salesforce Partner M&A

Consolidation amongst Salesforce partners remains strong, with partners buying each other around the world. Private equity and venture capital firms have also waded into the market, pumping money into Salesforce ISVs (independent software vendors).

ChannelE2E has compiled this list of Salesforce partner M&A deals.