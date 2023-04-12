Envizion IT Prepares to Offer $29K to Local Nonprofit

The Envizion IT Technology Grant, now in its second year, will be given to one nonprofit organization within the West Michigan area

Envizion IT, a West Michigan IT services provider, is giving back to its community.

The Envizion IT Technology Grant, now in its second year, will be given to one nonprofit organization within the West Michigan area, specifically Allegan, Ottawa, and Kent Counties. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations that serve populations within that region, the company says.

The grant consists of several components aimed at addressing the technology needs of nonprofits, including $29,000 which can be distributed as cash or materials like hardware or software, as determined by Envision IT; and 75 hours of volunteer work by IT professionals.

The company said in a prepared statement:

“Nonprofit organizations need more funds and resources to overcome challenges with technological advancements. Struggling to balance the cost of new, secure technology and the pursuit of their mission, this grant aims to bridge the gap for nonprofits by funding their technology expenses. Consequently, they can direct more donor contributions toward their primary mission.”

About The Grant

This technology grant can cover IT expenses for up to a year or until funds are depleted the company said. The grant can be used for various purposes, including but not limited to:

Hardware upgrades or purchases

Software upgrades or purchases

Network infrastructure improvements

Cybersecurity enhancements

IT consulting or staff training

Website design or improvements

The application deadline is April 30, 2023, with the finalist selected on May 5, 2023. The final selection will be held on June 2, 2023.

To apply, applications must be submitted by the deadline on April 30, 2023. Ensure all requirements are met as specified in the application guidelines, and email the application to [email protected].