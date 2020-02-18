PE Firms Explore $2 Billion Ensono Cloud MSP Sale: Report

Private equity firms Charlesbank Capital & M/C Partners may seek to sell public cloud MSP Ensono, an AWS & Microsoft Azure partner, for $2 billion, report says.

Private equity firm Charlesbank Capital may soon seek to sell Ensono, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, for roughly $2 billion, PE Hub reports.

Charlesbank Capital and M/C Partners acquired Ensono — the former Axciom IT business — in May 2015 for $190 million in cash. The MSP re-emerged as Ensono, backed by a new management team, in January 2016.

Key Ensono leaders include multiple executives who previously led Savvis — a cloud services provider (CSP) that CenturyLink acquired in 2011. The Savvis alumni include Ensono CEO Jeff VonDeylen; President Marc Capri; COO William Flannery; and EVP of Technology and Strategy Brian Klingbeil, among others.

Ensono Growth: Organic and Strategic Acquisitions

Under that leadership team. Ensono has grown organically and through additional acquisitions. Key deals included acquiring:

Attenda, a UK-based provider of hybrid IT managed services, in September 2016.

Inframon, a UK-based Microsoft Azure cloud partner, in June 2017.

Wipro’s data center services business in 2018.

Now, Ensono is the rare MSP that has public cloud expertise across Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, plus mainframe managed services know-how. The MSP’s expertise also includes managed infrastructure and application services — particularly projects involving SAP business software.

On the consulting front, Ensono offers CIO advisory services, IT asset inventory, application dependency mapping and IT migration planning capabilities.

MSP Mergers and Acquisitions: 2020 Deal List

The MSP merger and acquisition market remains strong. ChannelE2E has tracked 36 M&A deals in the MSP sector so far in 2020 (see our M&A deal tracker here).

Valuations remain confidential for most of the MSP M&A deals. Still, some deals disclose their financial metrics. The largest MSP deal so far in 2020 involves SAIC buying the U.S. federal IT services business from Unisys for $1.2 billion — or roughly 10.5X to 13.X annual EBITDA, according to ChannelE2E reporting.

A major portion of that Unisys asset sale involves MSP services.

Meanwhile, ChannelE2E has not independently confirmed that Ensono is up for sale.