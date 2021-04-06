Ensono Acquires Amido for Multi-Cloud Managed Services Expansion

Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by private equity firms Charlesbank Capital and M/C Partners, has acquired Amido, a cloud-native consultancy in the United Kingdom. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 222 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The deal strengthens Ensono’s multi-cloud consulting and MSP capabilities across Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform, the buyer says. Both Ensono and Amido are Microsoft Gold Partners. Moreover, Ensono is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Amido is a Google Cloud Partner.

Amido has more than 130 employees; the team specializes in cloud-native consultancy, strategy, design, architecture, and engineering capabilities.

Ensono, based in Downers Grove, Illinois, positions itself as a digital transformation consultancy that offers cloud, hybrid IT and mainframe managed services.

Ensono Acquires Amido: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Ensono CEO Jeff VonDeylen said:

“It’s wonderful to welcome Amido to the Ensono family. Our new relationship is founded on a strong set of shared values including a passion for innovation and delivering for the client. Looking ahead, Amido’s expertise in cloud native consultancy and intelligent technologies will allow us to be the trusted end-to-end advisors for our clients. Together, with Amido, we can help businesses deliver on their technology vision, building the bridge to take them into the future.”

Added Alan Walsh, CEO of Amido:

“Ensono continues to prove itself as a leader within the digital transformation and hybrid IT space. Its dedication to providing technical solutions and support which align with its clients’ complex business needs is something we relate to at Amido, and something we connected on. Together, I believe we can continue to build on that reputation and create a broad and deep offering that means we can help any client with any transformation project, whether they’re on prem or in the cloud.”

Concluded Larry Goldberg, senior VP, global advisory and consulting services at Ensono:

“Amido has exceptional cloud native and consultancy capabilities that will grow our advisory and consulting practice. Our long-term strategy has always been to become a provider that delivers on all aspects of a client’s transformation journey. With the addition of Amido we’re able to do just that – deliver a new transformation capability at the application level which will help drive business outcomes for clients.”

Ahead of the deal, Ensono and Amido have partnered on various digital transformation projects, the businesses say.

Ensono Business Background, Evolution

Charlesbank Capital and M/C Partners acquired Ensono — the former Axciom IT business — in May 2015 for $190 million in cash. The MSP re-emerged as Ensono, backed by a new management team, in January 2016.

Ensono has grown organically and through additional acquisitions. Key deals included acquiring:

Attenda, a UK-based provider of hybrid IT managed services, in September 2016.

Inframon, a UK-based Microsoft Azure cloud partner, in June 2017.

Wipro’s data center services business in 2018.

Rumors about Ensono itself potentially being up for sale surfaced in February 2020, but no deal emerged. The company also laid off roughly 137 employees around that time.

Ensono’s Private Equity Owners: Expansive MSP, CSP Experience

Ensono’s private equity backers have extensive experience in the MSP, CSP, IT services provider and related software markets. For instance: