PE-Backed Unified Communications Company Enreach Acquires DSD Europe

European unified communications company Enreach, which is backed by private equity firm Waterland, has acquired cloud solutions provider DSD Europe and its sister company CloudLand for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2009, DSD is a high-growth provider of IT, security, and other cloud products to resellers around Europe. The company developed its own in-house cloud marketplace that offers a variety of brands, but the company has a large focus on the Microsoft ecosystem.

The combination of DSD and Enreach unlocks opportunities to cross-sell compatible products and share joint expertise to the benefit of resellers and customers across both businesses, the companies said.

Moreover, the deal allows Enreach to move ahead with its digital transformation services strategy, the company said.

The company will continue to be based in the Netherlands. Thijs van de Moosdijk, CEO and co-founder of the company, will continue to look after existing DSD partners and help to drive new growth initiatives going forward in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe alongside the existing management team.

Enreach Acquires DSD: “A One-Stop-Shop Solution”

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO, Enreach, commented:

“Following the recent acquisition of Go2theCloud, a Microsoft Cloud Service Provider, the acquisition of DSD enhances the opportunity to provide our existing resellers with a one-stop-shop solution for all digital transformation needs their customers have. DSD provides the required scale and expertise we needed to help execute our strategy and quickly scale new business for integrated productivity tools and services. As an established and fast-growing partner of Microsoft and cloud marketplace of software solutions to IT resellers and MSPs across Europe, we immediately identified a unique strategic fit with Enreach. We are therefore very pleased to welcome DSD to our group.”

Thijs van de Moosdijk said:

“DSD is an established market player with a strong track record of rapid expansion both in existing and new markets and has a meaningful multi-country presence in Europe. Our own-IP license cloud marketplace through which IT resellers and MSPs can offer software to the end user on a SaaS basis, allows for easy purchase, activation and management of software and cloud services and will help facilitate additional growth for Enreach partners. With the IT and Telco channels converging, becoming part of Enreach creates an opportunity to help our resellers add telco services to their portfolio in an easy way. This results in those resellers becoming the one-stop-shop ICT provider for their customers. With more than 40 software and cloud software providers on our cloud marketplace we offer highly personalised service to our partners with whom we develop strong relationships. Something that matches perfectly with Enreach ‘working wonders’ for all of its customers.”

About Enreach

Enreach provides collaboration technology, IT services and telecoms services via its resellers, service provider partners, and direct brands. The company has a presence in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Denmark and Finland and 1,040 employees working across 19 different European offices.

The company is a portfolio company of Waterland Private Equity Investments. It was founded in 2018 when Waterland orchestrated the merger of Swyx from Germany, Voiceworks from the Netherlands and Centile Telecom Applications from France, all leading companies in their respective markets, according to the Waterland website.