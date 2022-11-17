Government IT Services M&A: Enlightenment Capital Acquires Agile Defense

Enlightenment gains digital transformation consultancy that serves U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies.

Aerospace, defense, government and technology (ADG&T) investment firm Enlightenment Capital has acquired Agile Defense, a digital transformation solutions provider to the Department of Defense and other federal customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Enlightenment Capital Acquires Agile Defense

Enlightenment Capital, founded in 2012, is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The company has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. Enlightenment Capital’s areas of expertise include capital and strategic support for middle market companies in the aerospace, defense, government and technology (ADG&T) sector.

Agile Defense, founded in 1998, is based in Reston, Virginia. The company has 692 employees listed on LinkedIn. Agile’s areas of expertise include enterprise IT, cloud migration services, development, security, and operations (DevSecOps), IT service management, cybersecurity assessment and risk management, and Compliance-as-a-Service to the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, Defense Information Services Agency (DISA), and other federal government customers..

Agile will serve as Enlightenment’s next-generation information technology and digital transformation platform.

Devin Talbott, managing partner of Enlightenment Capital, commented on the news:

“Agile will serve as the foundation for Enlightenment’s newest platform, aimed at meeting the heightened demand by Federal customers for digital transformation and customized IT systems and operations. Jay Lee (CEO) has built an impressive business. We are thrilled to partner with him and the rest of the team to accelerate and augment the company’s development.”

Jay Lee, CEO, Agile Defense, added:

“Enlightenment is our ideal investment partner – they understand the sector and the critical mission needs of national security and civilian agencies, and they share our vision to create a platform for service delivery excellence. This partnership strengthens Agile Defense’s capacity to pursue strategic growth initiatives and to invest in the new capabilities our customers demand.”

Government IT M&A Activity

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government-focused IT service providers (ITSPs), MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and technology consultancies has been steady to strong.

