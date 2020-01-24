Endurance IT Services Acquires MSP Division of Cetan

Endurance IT Services acquires the MSP division of Cetan and expands its footprint across Virginia. Endurance IT has been a multi-year Inc. 5000 honoree.

Endurance IT Services, a Virginia Beach, Virginia-based MSP, has acquired the managed services division of Cetan Corp, an information technology firm from Chesapeake, Virginia. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal Number 75 that ChannelE2E has covered in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Endurance, which specializes in managed services and IT infrastructure, says the deal will grow its expertise and client base in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Endurance also maintains a satellite office in Newport News’ Oyster Point.

Endurance IT Services: Rapid Growth MSP

Endurance IT for at least six consecutive years landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies. In the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, Endurance IT’s revenue was listed as $8.2 million for 2017, and the company had about 45 workers at the time. ChannelE2E could not find more recent revenue or headcount information.

Endurance has M&A experience. The company acquired the IT support team of Doran Consulting in Virginia Beach in 2016. Doran’s expertise included Web, data and SharePoint services as well as project management.

Key Endurance IT partners include Microsoft, VMware, Citrix, HPE, Aruba, Dell, Cisco and SonicWall to provide compute, storage and networking solutions.

Cetan Focuses on Enterprise IT, BMC

After shedding its MSP division, Cetan will continue offering enterprise digital business automation and output management to large clients, the company said.