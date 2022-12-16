Endeavor Launches Managed Digital Transformation Platform; Acquires SOVA

The acquisition of SOVA will bolster Endeavor's global digital transformation and 5G connectivity capabilities, especially in the enterprise.

Endeavor Managed Services has launched as a leading digital transformation managed services platform company and has acquired SOVA Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Endeavor’s Digital Transformation Managed Services Platform

Endeavor was formed out of the combination of multiple companies. Endeavor now offers a complete digital transformation and management service, including design, installation, service provisioning, monitoring, help desk and multi-vendor support for large multi-national Fortune 500 enterprise customers, the company said, supported by a worldwide network of NOCs.

Endeavor is based in San Antonio, Texas. Endeavor’s areas of expertise include network connectivity, unified communications, cloud, FEDRAMP, IoT, mobility, professional services and managed services.

SOVA, founded in 1992, is based in Plains, Pennsylvania. The company has 29 employees listed on LinkedIn. SOVA’s areas of expertise include Verizon services and products, voice and data, network, cloud, wireless, managed internet, VoIP, global services, advanced communications, M2M, One Talk, SD-WAN, IoT, routers and fixed wireless access.

The acquisition will bolster Endeavor’s global digital transformation and 5G connectivity capabilities, especially in the enterprise. SOVA will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Endeavor. Endeavor will open a new regional headquarters in New Jersey and will maintain the existing SOVA offices in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Endeavor Acquires SOVA: Executive Perspectives

Jay Bock, CEO of Endeavor, commented on the news:

“Digital transformation and 5G connectivity are critical to our direction and success and we are thrilled with the addition of SOVA. We believe SOVA complements our global network transformation capabilities by its proven leadership in the 5G mobility space and its impeccable brand reputation with Verizon and the partner community. With this acquisition, Endeavor intends to grow the combined organizations’ capabilities by offering a full suite of global transformation and support solutions to our customers and partners.”

E. Gene Esopi, president of SOVA, added: