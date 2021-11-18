Eliassen Group Acquires IT Services Provider Lightwell

IT consulting and talent solutions firm Eliassen Group announced it has acquired IT services and solutions provider Lightwell. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 727 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Elisassen Group Expands Internationally With Lightwell Acquisition

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions in the areas of life sciences, Agile, cloud services, risk management, business optimization and managed services, according to a statement released by the company. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, Eliassen Group has offices from across the U.S. The acquisition of Lightwell will allow Eliassen to grow its reach internationally, according to the statement.