Eliassen Group Acquires IT Services Provider Lightwell
IT consulting and talent solutions firm Eliassen Group announced it has acquired IT services and solutions provider Lightwell. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is technology M&A deal number 727 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Elisassen Group Expands Internationally With Lightwell Acquisition
Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions in the areas of life sciences, Agile, cloud services, risk management, business optimization and managed services, according to a statement released by the company. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, Eliassen Group has offices from across the U.S. The acquisition of Lightwell will allow Eliassen to grow its reach internationally, according to the statement.
Lightwell was founded in 1998 in Ohio and has offices in the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company provides IT services and solutions primarily in cloud and integration, along with application development, DevOps, enterprise architecture, order management and managed services. In addition, the company provides IT consulting and customized application development services as well as IT staffing and recruiting services, according to the statement.
Eliassen Group Acquires Lightwell: “Immense Opportunity”
Michelle Kerr, president and chairman of Lightwell, commented on the news:
“This acquisition provides immense opportunity for the entire Lightwell organization. We’re thrilled to join the Eliassen Group team, enabling us to offer our clients an enhanced portfolio of strategic IT consulting services—particularly those included in Eliassen’s Professional Services division—and provide our team with a wider range of opportunities to excel. Eliassen’s rapid growth in cloud consulting, their history of success in technology consulting, and their exceptional commitment to the success of their clients and team members make Eliassen the perfect home for Lightwell.”
Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group added:
“Our strategic partnership with Lightwell marks an exciting time for Eliassen Group. Not only does it enhance Eliassen’s offerings in the cloud consulting and IT solutions space, but it also brings Eliassen to an international stage. This is a big day for Eliassen Group, and we’re excited for our future together with Lightwell.”
No Comments