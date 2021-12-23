Eliassen Group Acquires IT Consulting Company Fidato Partners

Eliassen says the acquisition of Fidato Partners will allow it to expand its solutions and business consulting capabilities.

IT consulting and talent solutions firm Eliassen Group has acquired Fidato Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Fidato, founded in 2010, is an accounting and finance, risk management and transformation, and IT consulting company headquartered in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions in the areas of life sciences, Agile, cloud services, risk management, business optimization and managed services.

Eliassen says the acquisition will allow it to expand its solutions and business consulting capabilities, specifically its risk management and business optimization offerings, while also bolstering its professional services practice.

This is the company’s second acquisition in as many months, having acquired IT services and solutions provider Lightwell in November 2021.

Eliassen Group Acquires Fidato Partners: Executive Commentary

John Rapchinski, CEO and co-founder, Fidato Partners, commented:

“A strategic partnership with Eliassen Group provides the entire Fidato Partners team with an unequalled opportunity for growth. With a wide range of comprehensive capabilities and a vast geographical presence, Eliassen has solidified their place in the consulting and talent solutions business, and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to introduce these capabilities to our clients.”

Scott Cordeiro, executive vice president of professional services, Eliassen Group, added: