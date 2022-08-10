MSP M&A: Ekco Acquires Unity Technology Solutions

Irish cybersecurity and cloud services specialist Ekco has acquired managed IT services provider Unity Technology Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Ekco Acquires Unity Technology Solutions

Ekco, founded in 2015, is based in Dublin, Ireland. The company has 173 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ekco’s areas of expertise include managed cloud services, infrastructure, networking, and security.

Unity Technology Solutions, founded in 1996, is based in Dublin, Ireland. The company has 69 employees listed on LinkedIn. Unity’s areas of expertise include Cloud Services – private, public or hybrid cloud, Data Infrastructure, Unified Communications, Security, IT Contract Resourcing, and Managed Services.

The acquisition will increase Ekco’s annual revenue to €105 million (about USD$108.5 million) and its headcount to more than 500 across Ireland, the UK, and the Netherlands, the company said.

Unity has a particularly strong Microsoft practice and a customer base that includes companies like Musgrave Group, SEAI, Sherry FitzGerald, the Residential Tenancies Board, and Vodafone.

Ecko Acquires Unity: Executive Insight

Eoin Blacklock, CEO, Ekco, commented:

“Unity is a natural fit for Ekco and complements our commitment of helping organisations make the transition to secure cloud in a way that strengthens their business and accelerates growth. We’re ambitious for the new Ekco and look forward to bringing our clients the business benefits of our combined investment and technology innovation.”

David Hargaden, CEO, Unity, said:

“Ekco shares our customer-centric business philosophy, which has been a key driver in our success. I look forward to introducing Unity’s customers to the full portfolio of Ekco’s cybersecurity services and to joining the Ekco senior leadership team.”

Ecko’s Growth Path

Ekco has completed a number of other Irish acquisitions over the past year. Most recently, Ekco acquired cybersecurity services provider, Kontex Security Limited and with it a staff of 60 technology professionals. Prior to this, Ekco acquired cybersecurity consultancy Ward Solutions.

Ekco has successfully completed three funding rounds, the most recent of which was €20.25 million (about USD$20.9 million) closed within the last year.

Of the company’s growth, Blacklock said: