PE-Backed eGroup Acquires Microsoft Partner Enabling Technologies

eGroup Holding Company (eGroup), a cloud-centric IT solutions and managed services provider, has acquired Enabling Technologies Corp for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 436 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

eGroup Acquires Microsoft Partner Enabling Technologies

Founded in 1992 and based in Estero, Florida, Enabling Technologies offers Microsoft solutions and services around Microsoft 365, Azure, security and compliance, business applications as well as adoption and change management and managed services.

The acquisition of Enabling Technologies will expand eGroup’s reach nationally in the United Sates and expand its Microsoft 365, Azure, security and compliance and business application cloud services, the company said.

Founed in 1999, eGroup is backed by private equity firm Evolute and Hunt Technology Ventures, which invested in the company in October 2021. The money was designated for advancing the company’s capabilities and expansion, both organically and inorganically.

eGroup Acquires Enabling: Executive Insight

Mike Carter, CEO, eGroup, commented:

“As a multi-year, repeat winner of the prestigious Microsoft Partner of the Year award, Enabling Technologies has built an incredible reputation for the highest quality of service delivery with Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions. We’re thrilled to join forces with a premier team of business and technology professionals that execute with the same speed and certainty as we do. And in this ‘new world’ where talent and skillsets are the key enablers to organizational growth and acceleration, we recognize and anticipate the immediate value this expanded set of capabilities provides to our clients, in addition to the numerous opportunities for individual growth this union creates for our combined team members. It’s thrilling to bring this kind of ‘force multiplier’ to the market in the pursuit of excellence for our customers and team.”

Bill Vollerthum, president and CEO, Enabling, said:

“I am extremely thrilled and eager to join forces with Mike Carter and his outstanding team at eGroup. Our corporate culture, strategic vision, and uncompromised commitment to deliver service excellence for our clients now and in the future are in perfect alignment. By merging our two companies, we’re reinforcing our position to serve as a trusted cloud advisor by leveraging our strengths to enable our clients to achieve more from their investment in Microsoft Cloud technologies. Our alliance with eGroup creates a juggernaut in the Microsoft ecosystem and will pay major dividends for our highly regarded associates and global clients going forward. This new chapter in our 30-year history is a continuum of our quest to take our business to greater heights and new destinations.”

Shearman & Sterling was the exclusive legal counsel of the buyer. Woodforest National Bank provided the Sr. Debt for the transaction.