Australian IT Company Efex Acquires In Touch Office Technology

​​Australian managed IT company Efex has acquired hardware and IT support provider In Touch Office Technology for an undisclosed amount.

Efex, founded in 2013, is based in Balmain, Australia. The company has 160 employees listed on LinkedIn. Efex’s areas of expertise include IT services and IT consulting

In Touch, founded in approximately 2007, is based in Albury, Australia. The company has at least eight employees, according to its website. In Touch’s areas of expertise include IT services, remote management and network implementation, as well as a range of PCs, laptops, software solutions and peripherals, with local support and maintenance.

The acquisition will strengthen Efex’s foothold in the Albury region with all In Touch employees will join the efex team, according to the company. In Touch Manager, Nathan Dick, will continue in his management role as Albury Branch Manager, Efex said.

In 2021, private equity firm Alceon announced that it had acquired a 50 percent stake in Efex.

Efex Acquires In Touch: Leadership Insight

Nick Sheehan, CEO, Efex, commented:

“Our In Touch team will be able to support businesses with a broader range of products, services and skills that are the best fit to help teams work securely and productively in the office or remotely. The acquisition makes sense for us, combining the overlapping services and customers while expanding the product offerings for our regional clients was an organic step towards growth.”

In Touch’s Nathan Dick added:

“This is great news for our customers. We understand the nuances of running a business in regional Australia and we know the types of services that will make life easier for them. We are looking forward to expanding our offering through efex.”

Ken Dick, director of In Touch Office Technology, said: