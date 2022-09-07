Education Technology Solutions Provider Edlio Acquires SchoolInfo

Edlio will offer SchoolInfo’s Access app to its clients, which will round out its existing suite of services.

Technology solutions provider Edlio has acquired SchoolInfo, which creates mobile apps for schools, for an undisclosed amount.

Edlio Acquires SchoolInfo

Edlio, founded in 2011, is based in Glendale, California. The company has 117 employees listed on LinkedIn. Edlio’s areas of expertise include content management systems, customer service and technical support, web hosting, school districts, charter schools, private schools, education technology, online payments, family engagement, responsive website designs, K-12 communication tools, graphic design, school apps, public schools, parent communication and communication.

SchoolInfo, founded in 2011, is based in Ruston, Louisiana. The company has 30 employees listed on LinkedIn. SchoolInfo’s areas of expertise include mobile app development for schools, school districts, non-profit organizations, churches, and other religious organizations, digital communication, mobile-first communication, website development, school-to-home communication, mass notification system and social media sharing.

SchoolInfo has created mobile apps for more than 2,500 schools, districts and other organizations.

Edlio Acquires SchoolInfo: Expanded Offerings

Ali Arsan, founder and CEO, Edlio, commented:

“We’re excited to bring the Access app to the Edlio product suite because it allows us to offer our clients a robust app that is branded to their school’s colors and logo; but more importantly, this app will increase their opportunities to engage students, staff, families, and community members. SchoolInfo has a proven track record of serving educators, and because of that it was a natural fit to welcome them to the Edlio family.”

Jordan Riggs, CEO and co-founder, SchoolInfo, added:

“Joining forces with the Edlio team will enable us to reach and impact more K-12 school communities, furthering SchoolInfo’s mission to simplify communication for schools and families everywhere. We’re excited to build on the world-class support and solutions we currently provide for our clients, our reseller partners and their customers, as well as introducing our mobile app to Edlio’s school and district clients.”

Julie Riggs, president and co-founder, SchoolInfo, said: