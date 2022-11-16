Government IT Consulting M&A: Edgesource Acquires Data Analytics, Cybersecurity Firm Auspex

Edgesource gains data analytics, management consulting, strategy consulting and data operations expertise to serve U.S. Department of Defense.

Edgesource Corporation has acquired Auspex, which provides ​​advanced data analytics, cybersecurity and management consulting services to the intelligence community. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Edgesource, founded in 1997, is based in Alexandria, Virginia. The company has 80 employees listed on LinkedIn. Edgesource’s areas of expertise include application development, data center virtualization, database development and administration, program management support, systems engineering, mobile development, military intelligence, program and budget support, training services, instructional design, network engineering, IT enterprise solutions, cybersecurity solutions, cyber assessments and cloud services.

Auspex, founded in 2015, is based in Ashburn, Virginia. The company has seven employees listed on LinkedIn. Auspex provides data-based analytics consulting services to clients in government and defense.

The Auspex team specializes in statistical analysis in support of strategic and programmatic decisions, including portfolio investment choices, resourcing and courses of action. Auspex will continue to operate under the Auspex brand as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edgesource Corporation, the company said.

Edgesource Acquires Auspex: Executive Insight

Chris Lansburgh, president and CEO, Edgesource, commented:

“The acquisition of Auspex and its talented team augment Edgesource’s capabilities in the intel community and provide us with additional services to support our combined customer base. We will be able to leverage each other’s strengths for the benefit of national security, while providing all of our employees with new growth opportunities. We are eager to welcome the Auspex team to the Edgesource family.”

Joe Urbaniak, COO, Edgesource, said:

“This acquisition is a natural addition to our portfolio of advanced technical capabilities that enhances and expands the service offerings we deliver. Auspex’s data analytics, data visualization, and cyber capabilities combined with Edgesource’s systems engineering, RDT&E, digital forensics, software exploitation, and training services empower our clients to further achieve mission success.”

Gene Loughran, CEO, Auspex, added:

“Aligning with Edgesource will help propel Auspex to our next stage of growth. In order to compete for talent and leverage growth opportunities within our customer base, we need the backing of a larger organization with more diverse capabilities.”

Government IT M&A Activity Remains Strong

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government-focused IT service providers (ITSPs), MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity, and technology consultancies has been steady to strong.

Indeed, numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms, and strategic investors have jumped into the market. ChannelE2E maintains a list of government IT consulting M&A deals.