MSP Buyout: ECS/My IT Acquires The Purple Guys

Managed IT services firm ECS/My IT has acquired The Purple Guys (TPG), a Kansas City, Kansas-based managed service provider, for an undisclosed sum.

The Purple Guys opened its doors in 2001. Since then, it has grown both organically and through acquisition. In 2017, the company acquired We Are IT, expanding its reach to St. Louis, Missouri.

The addition of TPG will bring ECS/My IT’s total headcount to 120 full-time employees. ECS/My IT is looking to create “a new industry standard for managed IT services to the SMB community including its hundreds of clients headquartered throughout the Gulf South and Midwest,” according to the company.

ECS/My IT Acquires The Purple Guys: “The Next Phase Of Growth”

Kevin Cook, CEO of ECS/My IT commented:

“ECS / My IT is thrilled to welcome the TPG team and their clients to the ECS/My IT family. Our two organizations share a commitment to delivering an exceptional outsourced IT experience to our clients, which makes this combination a natural fit. Additionally, Jon Schram has built a highly recognizable and trusted brand in the industry that we are eager to build upon.”

Jon Schram, president of The Purple Guys, said:

“With the acquisition of TPG by ECS/My IT, we’ll be able to provide our client base enhanced solutions and offerings, broaden our geographic reach, and strengthen the combined companies. My team and I are excited to join ECS/My IT and look forward to the next phase of growth together.”

About ECS / My IT

ECS/My IT was formed through a merger in January 2020. The merger was backed by private equity firms Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures.

ECS/My IT has offices in both Shreveport, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana. Prior to this most recent deal, the company employed more than 80 people, serving customers throughout the Gulf South region.