MSP Buyout: ECS/My IT Acquires Network Technologies

ECS/My IT's latest acquisition is of Network Technologies, a Kansas City-based MSP that works with SMBs across the U.S. midwest.

This is technology M&A deal number 309 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Operating for over 25 years, Network Tech has worked with small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in various industries throughout the midwest, according to the company.

ECS/My IT Acquires Network Tech: The Next Chapter

Kevin Cook, CEO of ECS/My IT said:

“We are delighted to welcome the highly experienced and proven Network Tech team and their clients to the ECS/My IT family. Network Tech has an exceptional reputation built on providing a first class outsourced IT experience for their clients. Our two organizations are similar in so many ways, which makes this combination a perfect fit. Additionally, I’m humbled by the trust Tim Wayland and Tom Chisholm have placed in us to continue the legacy they have worked so hard these last 28 years to build.”

Tim Wayland and Tom Chisholm, owners of Network Tech, commented:

“It was important for us to find a partner that shares our vision, fits our culture, drives new opportunities for our employees, and delivers additional support to our clients. Our team is excited to join ECS/My IT and we are confident Network Tech will thrive in its next chapter as part of the ECS/My IT platform.”

ECS/My IT’s Growth Plans

Prior to the acquisition, Network Tech had nearly 30 employees, according to Cook. The company’s owners, Tom Chisholm and Tim Wayland, will exit the company after a planned transition period while all other employees are expected to remain with the company, Cook confirmed with ChannelE2E.

The acquisition of Network Tech follows the acquisition of Kansas City-based The Purple Guys which was completed in April 2021.

The latest acquisition brings ECS/My IT’s total headcount to 140 employees, the company said. The company will continue to operate under the ECS/My IT banner until later this month, when it plans to formally rebrand the entire organization, including Network Tech, Cook confirmed to ChannelE2E.

This marks the third acquisition for ECS/My IT since it was formed through a merger in January 2020. The merger was backed by private equity firms Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures.