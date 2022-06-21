Private Equity Acquires Microsoft Cloud MSP: ECI Buys BCN Group

Private equity firm ECI Partners has acquired BCN Group — a major Microsoft-focused MSP in the United Kingdom — from Beech Tree Private Equity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft MSP Acquired: About BCN Group

BCN Group, based in Manchester, United Kingdom, has 178 employees listed on LinkedIn. The MSP, founded in 2009, now supports 1,000 customers and 30,000 end-users. BCN Group is a Microsoft cloud service provider and gold partner. The company has acquired at least five MSPs and IT service providers since 2018. Key BCN Group buys included Blue Logic.

Beech Tree had owned BCN since about 2018. BCN Group’s annual turnover during that time grew from £10 million (approximately US$12.28 million) turnover to over £40m (US$49.1 million), Beech Tree indicated. Beech Tree generated a 5.3X return on their investment by selling BCN to ECI, the seller indicated.

BCN Group’s new owner, ECI Partners, typically invests alongside management teams in deals valued at up to £300 million (US$368 million).

BCN Group Acquired: Executive Perspectives on MSP Investment

In a prepared statement about the new investment, BCN Group CEO Rob Davies said:

“ECI are an experienced technology investor, so we are obviously delighted to be partnering with them to deliver on our organic growth potential and to continue to deliver on our M&A strategy.”

Added Mark Keeley, a partner at ECI: