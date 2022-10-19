IT Consulting M&A: E78 Partners Acquires Macronet

E78 Partners, backed by private equity firm Further Global Capital Management, has acquired Macronet, a value-added services distributor and IT and telecom consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 907 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

E78 Partners, founded in 2016, is based in Oak Brook, Illinois. The company has 211 employees listed on LinkedIn. E78’s areas of expertise include corporate finance, financial advisory services, strategic consulting, interim CFO, deal sourcing for PE, pre-acquisition advisory, exit readiness for PE, post-acquisition integration, financial reporting, portfolio company monitoring, operational dashboards, advanced analytics, and business intelligence.

Macronet is based in Hampton, New Hampshire. The company has 24 employees listed on LinkedIn. Macronet’s areas of expertise include telecommunications and IT services, hosting and cloud services and IT security.

Macronet will operate as a service line under E78’s Technology Management and Advisory business unit which focuses on increasing profits by eliminating clients’ technology and communications overspend while optimizing their voice, data, wireless and related IT systems, the companies said.

As part of the E78 organization, Macronet’s team of agents will focus on marketing E78’s financial solutions. Additionally, Macronet will expand its network of independent agents to deliver E78 services to more clients, the companies said.

E78 Acquires Macronet: Executive Perspectives

John Signa, founder and CEO of E78 Partners, commented on the news:

“With the addition of Macronet, you see our growth strategy and commitment to investing in value-added capabilities and service offerings in action. We are making good on our goal of distinguishing ourselves as the single-source success partner for essential business services across the office of the CFO that drive value to middle-market companies and their financial sponsors, and we encourage other agencies who want to be a part of this journey to explore how they can benefit from a relationship with us, too.”

John Cataldo, executive managing director and head of E78’s Technology Management and Advisory business unit, said:

“Plenty of others have acquired technology expense management firms before, but nobody has come up with a successful formula to do it – until now. What we are building is unprecedented in the industry: we are bringing together a full suite of operational and strategic CFO services to offer one of the most compelling and comprehensive value propositions to our client partners.”

Scott Bryan, founder and president of Macronet, added:

“Joining E78 was a remarkably easy decision for us. E78 gives us advantages that nobody else in the business can even come close to. They’re experienced at integrating businesses like ours, so we knew it would be a smooth, well-managed transition. Everyone in the organization from their financial sponsors on down have an energetic growth strategy that’s focused on bringing a unique value proposition to the market.”

E78 Partners M&A Activity

E78 Partners was founded by private equity professionals. The firm’s 300+ senior industry experts provide private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients with accounting, finance and technology solutions aimed at CFOs, according to E78. Previously in 2022, E78 acquired Cadilus.