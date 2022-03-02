PE-Backed E78 Partners Acquires Cadilus

The acquisition of Cadilus will accelerate E78 Partners' growth and expand the combined company's services and geographic reach.

E78 Partners, backed by private equity firm Further Global Capital Management, has acquired Cadilus. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Private Equity-Backed E78 Partners Acquires Cadilus

E78 Partners was founded in 2016 by private equity professionals. The firm’s 300+ senior industry experts provide private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients with accounting, finance and technology solutions aimed at CFOs, according to E78.

Cadilus is based in Richmond, Virginia and is an enterprise financial planning and analysis (FP&A) services consulting and managed services company that helps organizations manage and optimize business performance, the company said. Cadilus co-founders Nick Fischer and Dan Shin will join E78 Partners along with their team, which will continue to be based in Richmond, the companies said.

The acquisition will accelerate growth and expand the combined company’s services and geographic reach, according to a statement from private equity backers Further Global Capital Management. The acquisition will bring Cadilus’ DataPAx technology platform into E78’s portfolio and enable the combined company to serve a a larger market with portfolio-monitoring solutions, the companies said. This acquisition is E78’s first following an investment in December by funds advised by Further Global Capital Management, a private equity firm focused on financial services businesses, E78 said.

E78 Partners Acquires Cadilus: Executive Commentary

John Signa, E78 Partners founder and CEO, commented on the news:

“The addition of the talented Cadilus team and its powerful DataPAx technology platform, coupled with E78’s in-depth understanding of private equity and portfolio company operations, will enable us to serve the market with the most comprehensive portfolio-monitoring solutions available.”

Cadilus co-founders Nick Fischer and Dan Shin added:

“After experiencing remarkable growth since our founding in 2018, we’re excited to join the E78 family. Our shared vision, values, and focus on delivering value for our clients will only be strengthened through a broader portfolio of services and deeper bench of expertise.”

Max Baumrin, a Further Global partner, said: