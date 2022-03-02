PE-Backed E78 Partners Acquires Cadilus
E78 Partners, backed by private equity firm Further Global Capital Management, has acquired Cadilus. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
E78 Partners was founded in 2016 by private equity professionals. The firm’s 300+ senior industry experts provide private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients with accounting, finance and technology solutions aimed at CFOs, according to E78.
Cadilus is based in Richmond, Virginia and is an enterprise financial planning and analysis (FP&A) services consulting and managed services company that helps organizations manage and optimize business performance, the company said. Cadilus co-founders Nick Fischer and Dan Shin will join E78 Partners along with their team, which will continue to be based in Richmond, the companies said.
E78 Partners Acquires Cadilus: Executive Commentary
John Signa, E78 Partners founder and CEO, commented on the news:
“The addition of the talented Cadilus team and its powerful DataPAx technology platform, coupled with E78’s in-depth understanding of private equity and portfolio company operations, will enable us to serve the market with the most comprehensive portfolio-monitoring solutions available.”
Cadilus co-founders Nick Fischer and Dan Shin added:
“After experiencing remarkable growth since our founding in 2018, we’re excited to join the E78 family. Our shared vision, values, and focus on delivering value for our clients will only be strengthened through a broader portfolio of services and deeper bench of expertise.”
Max Baumrin, a Further Global partner, said:
“Our investment in E78 is intended to accelerate its growth and expand its service offering and geographic footprint. The acquisition of Cadilus is consistent with that plan, and we see the partnership as leading to even more successful solutions for the private equity marketplace.”
