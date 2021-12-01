DynPro Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner Cloudalyze

DynPro's acquisition of Cloudalyze will help accelerate customers' digital transformations using the Salesforce ecosystem.

DynPro has acquired Salesforce systems integrator and solutions provider Cloudalyze Solutions LLC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 744 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

DynPro, founded in 1996, has more than 1,200 employees across North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia Pacific. DynPro’s areas of competency span business process implementation, data integration, automation and advanced analytics, the buyer said.

Cloudalyze provides Salesforce.com implementation and consulting services to mid-market and enterprise customers. The seller specializes in Salesforce CRM platform, the Salesforce.com ecosystem, apps available on the Salesforce AppExchange and integrations between Salesforce.com and external back office process tools.

Those integrations typically involve external legacy ERP systems (Oracle, SAP), PLM Systems, core banking systems and more, the seller said.

DynPro Acquires Cloudalyze: “An Extension of Our Team”

Shiv Thiagarajan, managing partner at DynPro, commented on the news:

“Bringing Cloudalyze as an extension of our team will provide our clients the ability to accelerate transformation, resources to innovate and deploy solutions to turn their processes and data into a competitive, growth-driving differentiator.”

Vaibhav Mankame, CEO, Cloudalyze Solutions, added:

“We’re extremely excited to be joining hands with DynPro to help our joint clients transform their business models and processes. Our team is known for developing innovative solutions and as a Salesforce partner, we have worked closely together to co-innovate and co-develop industry solutions. We feel that with DynPro’s stellar and long-standing history of providing service excellence and global reach, we are uniquely positioned to help them drive deeper collaboration with clients. Cloudalyze brings exceptional Salesforce talent and experience to DynPro that will benefit our joint clients in North America and around the world.”

Salesforce Partner M&A Activity

M&A activity within the Salesforce partner ecosystem remains strong. Salesforce cloud consulting partners remain in M&A mode, and Salesforce ISVs have also attracted private equity and venture capital funding. Earlier this year, Globant acquired Salesforce partner Navint and Credera acquired UK-based Salesforce partner BrightGen. You can see all the Salesforce acquisitions ChannelE2E has tracked here.