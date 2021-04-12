PE-Backed Dynamic Quest Acquires Integrated Solutions

Private equity-backed MSP Dynamic Quest has acquired IT 4 the Planet, which does business as Integrated Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Integrated Solutions is a Birmingham, Alabama-based managed service provider (MSP) that offers managed IT, disaster recovery and cybersecurity services to businesses and enterprises, especially in the medical vertical.

Integrated Solutions’ team will join Dynamic Quest and continue serving the Alabama market, the company said.

Dynamic Quest’s Growth Trajectory

Founded in 2000, Dynamic Quest provides managed IT services to enterprises and mid-sized businesses. The company offers hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, managed IT, service plans, application support, virtual CIO and security services.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-headquartered Dynamic Quest is backed by private equity firm Spire Capital. This is the company’s seventh acquisition since partnering with the firm in 2018. Previous deals included:

BoxMeta, a managed IT services provider (MSP) from Jacksonville, Florida.

Southern Data Solutions (SDS), an MSP in Greensboro, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

Nexxtep Technology Services, a provider of managed, disaster recovery and hosting services in Florida and Georgia.

Cohn Consulting Corporation of Marietta, Georgia.

The latest deal will expand Dynamic Quest’s presence into Alabama and provide the ability to cross-sell a broader base of products and services to the Integrated Solutions customer base, the buyer said. Dynamic Quest says it will look to leverage its infrastructure including its data center, centralized delivery team and sales and marketing initiatives to enhance service solutions for end clients and accelerate growth.

Dynamic Quest Acquires Integrated Solutions: Executive Insight

Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest commented:

“Dynamic Quest is very fortunate to have the Integrated Solutions team join our Dynamic Quest family. Curtis Woods and Aaron Woods at Integrated Solutions have done a terrific job growing the business and building a strong reputation as a customer-focused and dependable IT team. We are looking forward to the next phase of growth together.”

