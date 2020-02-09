MSP Buyout: Dynamic Quest Acquires Cohn Consulting

Dynamic Quest, an MSP headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, has acquired Marietta, Georgia’s Cohn Consulting Corporation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal Number 103 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Founded in 1994, Cohn Consulting provides managed IT, disaster recovery, and hosting services to small and medium-sized businesses across a number of industries. According to the company, around 70 percent of the company’s revenue is recurring.

Cohn Consulting President Dan Cohn and Vice President Jon Czerwinski, will join Dynamic Quest’s Atlanta office, the companies announced.

Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest commented:

“We are thrilled to add Cohn Consulting to our Dynamic Quest family. Dan and Jon have built a great company and we look forward to taking the next step of growth together.”

The deal bolsters Dynamic Quest’s market share in Georgia and provides the ability to cross-sell certain services to Cohn Consulting’s customer base, the company said. Dynamic Quest says it will look to leverage its infrastructure including its data center, Philippines remote delivery team and sales and marketing initiatives to enhance service solutions for end clients and accelerate growth.

Dynamic Quest, founded in 2000, providing IT services for enterprises and mid-sized businesses. The company’s expertise includes hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, managed IT, service plans, application support, virtual CIO and security services.

Dynamic Quest’s Greensboro, North Carolina, headquarters house a data center facility that was built in 2007. The firm has satellite offices in Winston-Salem and Cary, North Carolina, Marietta, Georgia and Clark, Philippines.